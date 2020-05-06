Clarington man faces dozens of new voyeurism, child porn charges: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Clarington, Ont., who has already been charged with voyeurism and child pornography offences, now faces nearly 50 additional charges following an investigation by Northumberland OPP.

On Wednesday, Northumberland OPP outlined its investigation, conducted with the Peterborough Police Service, into a man’s alleged acts of voyeurism, criminal harassment and other sex-related offences in the Northumberland County and Peterborough areas.

In January, Peterborough police launched the investigation involving a man who was allegedly using electronic equipment to peer through the window of a residence while residents were home, including a girl under the age of 16. He was arrested and charged.

Further charges were added in February and March by Peterborough police, who allege the man was involved with similar incidents in the city between 2017 and 2020.

Northumberland OPP say investigators executed a search warrant at a residence and seized electronic devices. Examination of the devices led OPP to connect the man with similar offences between 2010 and 2018 in the Brighton area.

Daniel Joseph McConnell, 36, of Clarington, Ont., was arrested and additionally charged with:

24 counts of voyeurism

3 counts of possession of child pornography

3 counts of making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography for publication

3 counts of break and enter

13 counts of criminal harassment — sexual assault

OPP say McConnell has ties to the Brighton area where he was self-employed as a handyman.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Const. Heidi Chard of the Northumberland Major Crime Unit at 613-475-1313 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.