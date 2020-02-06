Alleged Peterborough peeping tom faces additional child pornography charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing additional child pornography charges following an investigation.

Daniel Joseph McConnell, 36, of Sherbrooke Street, was initially arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with voyeurism and break and enter in relation to an alleged incident on July 25, 2018.

In that incident, a girl under the age of 16 claimed she saw a man using using electronic equipment to peer through a window while she was inside her home.

A search warrant was subsequently executed and electronic devices were located and seized.

On Thursday, as a result of this further investigation, McConnell was additionally charged with possession of child pornography and making, printing, publishing or possessing for the purpose of publication any child pornography

He is scheduled to attend court in Peterborough on Thursday where the additional charges will be read, the Peterborough Police Service said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Toronto friends launch website to call out peeping Toms Toronto friends launch website to call out peeping Toms