Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged Peterborough peeping tom faces additional child pornography charges: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 4:30 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 4:35 pm
A Peterborough man faces additional child pornography charges following an investigation.
A Peterborough man faces additional child pornography charges following an investigation. File/ Global News

A Peterborough man is facing additional child pornography charges following an investigation.

Daniel Joseph McConnell, 36, of Sherbrooke Street, was initially arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with voyeurism and break and enter in relation to an alleged incident on July 25, 2018.

In that incident, a girl under the age of 16 claimed she saw a man using using electronic equipment to peer through a window while she was inside her home.

READ MORE: New camera technology, current laws make fight against peeping Toms difficult: experts

A search warrant was subsequently executed and electronic devices were located and seized.

On Thursday, as a result of this further investigation, McConnell was additionally charged with possession of child pornography and making, printing, publishing or possessing for the purpose of publication any child pornography

He is scheduled to attend court in Peterborough on Thursday where the additional charges will be read, the Peterborough Police Service said.

Story continues below advertisement
Toronto friends launch website to call out peeping Toms
Toronto friends launch website to call out peeping Toms
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child PornographyPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceChild PornPeeping Tomchild porn investigationDaniel Joseph McConnellPeterborough child porn
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.