Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with voyeurism after allegedly using electronics to peer through windows

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 12:56 pm
Peterborough police have laid charges against a local man following two reported incidents.
Peterborough police have laid charges against a local man following two reported incidents. Getty Images

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including voyeurism and breaking and entering, following two reported incidents in the city.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to a Monaghan Road residence on Saturday around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a suspicious man on a porch. Police were told the man was using electronic equipment to peer through a window and view people inside.

READ MORE: Cobourg man accused of voyeurism at his own home — police

A suspect was identified, and around 2:30 a.m., he was located and arrested in the area of Sherbrooke Street, police say.

Daniel Joseph McConnell, 36, of Sherbrooke Street, was arrested and charged with criminal harassment.

Police say further investigation revealed the accused is allegedly connected to a reported incident that took place on July 25, 2019. Police say a woman reported to police that a man was using electronic equipment to peer through a window in her home while she was inside.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police investigating report of attempted robbery at East City restaurant in Peterborough

According to police, officers were unable to locate the suspect at the time of the alleged offence.

McConnell was additionally charged with voyeurism and breaking and entering.

He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court later Saturday, was remanded in custody and appeared again in court on Monday.

Toronto man faces more charges in sexual assault, voyeurism investigation
Toronto man faces more charges in sexual assault, voyeurism investigation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PeterboroughBreak And EnterPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeSherbrooke StreetMonaghan RoadVoyeruism
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.