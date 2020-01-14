Peterborough man charged with voyeurism after allegedly using electronics to peer through windows

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including voyeurism and breaking and entering, following two reported incidents in the city.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers were called to a Monaghan Road residence on Saturday around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a suspicious man on a porch. Police were told the man was using electronic equipment to peer through a window and view people inside.

A suspect was identified, and around 2:30 a.m., he was located and arrested in the area of Sherbrooke Street, police say.

Daniel Joseph McConnell, 36, of Sherbrooke Street, was arrested and charged with criminal harassment.

Police say further investigation revealed the accused is allegedly connected to a reported incident that took place on July 25, 2019. Police say a woman reported to police that a man was using electronic equipment to peer through a window in her home while she was inside.

According to police, officers were unable to locate the suspect at the time of the alleged offence.

McConnell was additionally charged with voyeurism and breaking and entering.

He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court later Saturday, was remanded in custody and appeared again in court on Monday.

