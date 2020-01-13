Menu

Crime

Police investigating report of attempted robbery at East City restaurant in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 9:07 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police are investigating a report of an attempted robbery on Friday. Global News File

Police are investigating a report of an attempted robbery on Friday night at an East City restaurant in Peterborough.

The Peterborough Police Service says an unknown man entered a restaurant on Hunter Street East around 10:45 p.m. and allegedly attempted to climb over the counter to access the cash register.

READ MORE: Peterborough police service dog assists in arrest of theft suspect

A restaurant employee approached the suspect and attempted to remove him from the counter, police said.According to police, the suspect then assaulted the employee and a fight broke out between the two. The employee was reportedly able to remove the suspect from the business, and police were called.Police say officers, along with the canine unit, responded to the scene.The suspect is described as a five-foot-nine Caucasian man with a thin build. He was wearing dark track pants, a grey hoodie, a black jacket and black tuque.Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.
