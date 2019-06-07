Cobourg man accused of voyeurism at his own home: police

A Cobourg man has been accused of voyeurism following an investigation by police last month.

The Cobourg Police Service says its criminal investigations branch launched an investigation after it had been reported that a man was allegedly recording a female victim in various states of undress without her consent while she was at his home. The victim’s age was not released.

Police say the investigation led to a warrant for the arrest of a suspect.

On Friday around 10 a.m., police say the suspect attended the station, where he was arrested.

The 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of voyeurism.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Friday.

“In order to protect the identity and privacy of the victim, the accused’s name is not being released to the public,” police said.

