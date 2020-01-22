Loon Lake man faces child luring, porn charges

Send this page to someone via email

After a tip from concerned grandparents, a 26-year-old man faces several charges for child luring and child pornography.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) received a tip on Jan. 16, that a 10-year-old boy was being sexually lured through a popular social media application.

The subsequent investigation identified a suspect and a location in Saskatoon where he was temporarily residing.

On Jan. 22, members of the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) and SPS executed a search warrant at the Saskatoon location. They arrested Steven Joseph Lasas and seized his mobile device.

The Loon Lake man faces charges for making and possessing child pornography, two charges for luring a child, and one for obtaining for consideration the sexual services of a person under 18.

He is remanded and will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Jan. 23.