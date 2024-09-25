Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide team deployed after 38-year-old woman found dead in New Westminster

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 25, 2024 8:17 pm
1 min read
Police tape at the scene of a suspicious death in New Westminster on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. View image in full screen
Police tape at the scene of a suspicious death in New Westminster on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide investigators have been deployed to New Westminster where police say a 38-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

New Westminster police said officers found the victim at a home on Salter Street near Dockside Crescent around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Click to play video: '2 people dead after fall from North Vancouver apartment building'
2 people dead after fall from North Vancouver apartment building
Trending Now

A section of street and a home were behind police tape on Wednesday, and investigators could be seen coming and going from the residence.

Story continues below advertisement

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken conduct of the the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices