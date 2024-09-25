Homicide team deployed after 38-year-old woman found dead in New Westminster

Homicide investigators have been deployed to New Westminster where police say a 38-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances.
New Westminster police said officers found the victim at a home on Salter Street near Dockside Crescent around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
A section of street and a home were behind police tape on Wednesday, and investigators could be seen coming and going from the residence.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken conduct of the the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.
