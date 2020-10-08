Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba health officials to update province on COVID-19 numbers

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 11:29 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New restrictions come into effect for bars in Manitoba' Coronavirus: New restrictions come into effect for bars in Manitoba
New rules were posted for bars and restuarants and will take effect on Wednesday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, announced during a press conference on Monday. Among the may provisions included a restriction on when licensed establishments could serve alcohol, new guidelines on contract tracing, and more.

Manitoba health officials will hold a press conference Thursday to update the province on the latest COVID-19 situation in the province.

The press conference will happen at 12:30. Global News will livestream the conference here.

The regular Thursday update comes after a week of records for the province, including three deaths in one day reported on Wednesday, and the highest number of tests done in one day at 2,395.

Read more: Three more deaths as 32 new coronavirus cases announced in Manitoba

Long line-ups for testing are still a problem in Manitoba, although on Monday Health Minister Cameron Friesen assured the media they were working on it.

Trending Stories

Test results are now taking anywhere from 5-7 days, according to several people who have taken the test recently.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flyers
More weekly flyers