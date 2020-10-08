Manitoba health officials to update province on COVID-19 numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will hold a press conference Thursday to update the province on the latest COVID-19 situation in the province.

The press conference will happen at 12:30. Global News will livestream the conference here.

The regular Thursday update comes after a week of records for the province, including three deaths in one day reported on Wednesday, and the highest number of tests done in one day at 2,395.

Long line-ups for testing are still a problem in Manitoba, although on Monday Health Minister Cameron Friesen assured the media they were working on it.

Test results are now taking anywhere from 5-7 days, according to several people who have taken the test recently.

