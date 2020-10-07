Three more deaths as 32 new coronavirus cases announced in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Three more people have died and Manitoba has 32 new cases of the novel coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday.

The three deaths include a woman in her 90s from Winnipeg who was living at Parkview Place, a man in his 70s from Winnipeg, and a man in his 60s from Stonewall.

The announcement of new cases brings Manitoba’s total number to 2,278.

Believe this is Manitoba's deadliest day of the pandemic. Three deaths announced today: woman in her 90's from Parkview Place outbreak in Winnpeg, man in his 70's from Wpg, man in his 60's from Stonewall district. https://t.co/zdaNnokEY9 — Julie Buckingham 🎙 (@JulieCJOB) October 7, 2020

The new cases include two in Prairie Mountain, three in Southern Health, five in the Interlake and 22 in Winnipeg.

Manitoba currently has 803 active cases and 1,448 people have recovered. Six people are in intensive care and 25 are in hospital, and the total number of deaths in 27.

A record number of tests were done Tuesday with 2,395 completed, said health officials. That means 197,988 tests have been done since early February.

4:38 Coronavirus: 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Coronavirus: 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

Two schools are being added to the possible exposure list, including Ecole Charleswood School on Sept. 24, 25, 28, 29 and 30, and St John’s Ravenscourt on Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 2 and 6.

“A COVID-19 cluster has been identified at the Metropolitan Kiwanis Courts in Winnipeg. The site is moving to Restricted (orange) on the #RestartMB Pandemic Response System,” said the province.

Public health officials said the COVID-19 outbreak over at the Hillcrest Place personal care home in Brandon. The site has returned to the Caution (yellow) level.