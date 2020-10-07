University of Waterloo reports first COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The University of Waterloo in Ontario has reported its first COVID-19 case involving someone connected to the institution.

The school said it was notified about the case by Waterloo Public Health on Monday.

Read more: 5th Wilfrid Laurier University student tests positive for coronavirus

It did not say whether the case involved a student or a staff member.

It said the person was in self-isolation and that Waterloo Public Health would be reaching out to those who had come into close contact.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The school also introduced a new tracker to show the number of cases that have occurred at each of its four locations.

Read more: 5th student from Kitchener high school tests positive for coronavirus

Story continues below advertisement

The first case was attributed to its largest campus in Waterloo.

The city’s other major post-secondary institution, Wilfrid Laurier University, has reported 10 cases thus far.