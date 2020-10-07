Menu

Comments

Canada

University of Waterloo reports first COVID-19 case

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 1:30 pm
The University of Waterloo had 36,333 full-time students last year.
The University of Waterloo had 36,333 full-time students last year. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

The University of Waterloo in Ontario has reported its first COVID-19 case involving someone connected to the institution.

The school said it was notified about the case by Waterloo Public Health on Monday.

5th Wilfrid Laurier University student tests positive for coronavirus

It did not say whether the case involved a student or a staff member.

It said the person was in self-isolation and that Waterloo Public Health would be reaching out to those who had come into close contact.

The school also introduced a new tracker to show the number of cases that have occurred at each of its four locations.

5th student from Kitchener high school tests positive for coronavirus

The first case was attributed to its largest campus in Waterloo.

The city’s other major post-secondary institution, Wilfrid Laurier University, has reported 10 cases thus far.

