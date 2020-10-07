Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

5th student from Kitchener high school tests positive for coronavirus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 9:21 am
A fifth student from Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener tested positive for the coronavirus.
A fifth student from Huron Heights Secondary School in Kitchener tested positive for the coronavirus. Global News

A fifth student from one Kitchener high school has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

The student, who attends Huron Heights Secondary School, was last in the building on Sept. 22, according to the board.

Read more: 4th student at Kitchener high school tests positive for COVID-19

The WRDSB says Waterloo Public Health has identified no high-risk contacts among students or staff as there was no exposure during the virus’s infectious period.

The board says it is continuing to take its direction from public health with regard to COVID-19 cases.

Click to play video 'Positive COVID-19 test rates top 10 percent in Toronto' Positive COVID-19 test rates top 10 percent in Toronto
Positive COVID-19 test rates top 10 percent in Toronto

This is the fourth time in the last week that an announcement has been made about a student from Huron Heights Secondary School testing positive for the coronavirus.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The first positive test from the school was announced on Sept. 21.

Read more: 19 more COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region as total cases rise to 1,815

There has been no outbreak declared at the school so far as provincial regulations require a clear epidemiological link between two cases before it declares an outbreak and thus far none of the cases have been linked, according to Waterloo Public Health.

There have been two COVID-19 outbreaks declared at schools in the area so far.

One was declared at Cardinal-Leger Elementary School on Oct. 2 while another has come and gone at Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School.

The board announced a new case at Eastwood Collegiate Institute in Kitchener on Monday as well.

There have now been 18 COVID-19 cases among students in Waterloo Region, while three staff members have also tested positive.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kitchener newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo newsWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener COVID-19Waterloo Region District School BoardWRDSBHuron Heights KitchenerHuron Heights COVID-19 KitchenerKitchener high school COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers