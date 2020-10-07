5th student from Kitchener high school tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A fifth student from one Kitchener high school has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB).

The student, who attends Huron Heights Secondary School, was last in the building on Sept. 22, according to the board.

The WRDSB says Waterloo Public Health has identified no high-risk contacts among students or staff as there was no exposure during the virus’s infectious period.

The board says it is continuing to take its direction from public health with regard to COVID-19 cases.

This is the fourth time in the last week that an announcement has been made about a student from Huron Heights Secondary School testing positive for the coronavirus.

The first positive test from the school was announced on Sept. 21.

There has been no outbreak declared at the school so far as provincial regulations require a clear epidemiological link between two cases before it declares an outbreak and thus far none of the cases have been linked, according to Waterloo Public Health.

There have been two COVID-19 outbreaks declared at schools in the area so far.

One was declared at Cardinal-Leger Elementary School on Oct. 2 while another has come and gone at Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School.

The board announced a new case at Eastwood Collegiate Institute in Kitchener on Monday as well.

There have now been 18 COVID-19 cases among students in Waterloo Region, while three staff members have also tested positive.