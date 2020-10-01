5th Wilfrid Laurier University student tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fifth student at Wilfrid Laurier University has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school announced.

The student attends Laurier’s Waterloo campus but is not living in residence.

Read more: 4 Wilfrid Laurier students test positive for coronavirus

The school says the student is currently in isolation.

It did not provide any further details about the student due to privacy concerns.

The school says the case is being managed by Waterloo Public Health.

Laurier says public health will contact anyone identified as a being a high risk from close contact.

3:49 Friend not following COVID-19 rules? When to call it quits Friend not following COVID-19 rules? When to call it quits

“The Laurier community can rest assured the university has in place rigorous protocols for sanitizing and cleaning campus areas since the beginning of the pandemic,” the school said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“In addition, all members of the Laurier community are reminded to follow public health guidelines and on-campus safety protocols to protect themselves and others from the spread of the virus.”

On Sept. 20, the school announced four other COVID-19 cases involving its students.

Waterloo Public Health would not say whether there was any connection between the students, citing privacy concerns.