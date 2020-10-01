Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

5th Wilfrid Laurier University student tests positive for coronavirus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Click to play video 'Ontario could have a dire COVID-19 forecast, expert says' Ontario could have a dire COVID-19 forecast, expert says
Ontario could have a dire COVID-19 forecast, expert says

A fifth student at Wilfrid Laurier University has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school announced.

The student attends Laurier’s Waterloo campus but is not living in residence.

Read more: 4 Wilfrid Laurier students test positive for coronavirus

The school says the student is currently in isolation.

It did not provide any further details about the student due to privacy concerns.

The school says the case is being managed by Waterloo Public Health.

Laurier says public health will contact anyone identified as a being a high risk from close contact.

Click to play video 'Friend not following COVID-19 rules? When to call it quits' Friend not following COVID-19 rules? When to call it quits
Friend not following COVID-19 rules? When to call it quits

“The Laurier community can rest assured the university has in place rigorous protocols for sanitizing and cleaning campus areas since the beginning of the pandemic,” the school said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“In addition, all members of the Laurier community are reminded to follow public health guidelines and on-campus safety protocols to protect themselves and others from the spread of the virus.”

Read more: 15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total number of cases reaches 1,737

On Sept. 20, the school announced four other COVID-19 cases involving its students.

Waterloo Public Health would not say whether there was any connection between the students, citing privacy concerns.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Waterloo newsWaterloo coronavirusWaterloo COVID 19Wilfrid Laurier UniversitylaurierWilfrid Laurier University coronavirusWilfrid Laurier University COVID-19Laurier newsWilfrid Laurier news
Flyers
More weekly flyers