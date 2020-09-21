4 Wilfrid Laurier students test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Four students from Wilfrid Laurier University have tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said over the weekend.

It said that none of the four live in school residence and that all four are currently in isolation.

The school did not say if any of the cases were connected.

Laurier said two of the cases are being handled by Waterloo Public Health while the others are being managed by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

The school said the two agencies would directly notify anyone who was a high-risk contact.

Laurier said it continues to follow rigorous protocols for sanitizing and cleaning campus areas.

“Despite our extensive precautions and planning, the Laurier community is not immune to the recent increase in cases in the Region and across the province,” said Deborah MacLatchy, president and vice-chancellor of Wilfrid Laurier University, in a release.

“We’re counting on our students to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID 19 by avoiding gatherings and following public health guidelines.”