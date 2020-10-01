Menu

Advertisement
Canada

15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total number of cases reaches 1,737

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 12:32 pm
Are rapid tests a game changer in the fight against COVID-19?

Waterloo Public Health reported 15 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 1,737.

Ten new cases have been attributed to people between the ages of 10 and 39.

Read more: Ontario reports 538 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths

There have been two new cases reported involving students at area schools.

The Waterloo Region district school board is reporting one case at Conestogo Public School in Conestogo while the Catholic French-language school board is also reporting a case at Elementary School Catholic Cardinal-Léger in Kitchener.

Friend not following COVID-19 rules? When to call it quits

Another 13 people have been cleared of the virus in the region bringing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 1,462.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the area since mid-August, leaving the death toll at 120.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

An outbreak has been declared over at a daycare in the area leaving the total number of outbreaks at five.

Trending Stories

Read more: Coronavirus: Waterloo restaurant fined for not following Reopening of Ontario Act

The remaining outbreaks include two others at daycares, one at a Kitchener high school, one in the food and beverage industry, as well as one in a congregate setting.

Ontario reported 538 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 52,248.

Ontario could have a dire COVID-19 forecast, expert says

It marks a drop compared to Wednesday, which saw 625 cases reported.

Story continues below advertisement

“Locally, there are 229 new cases in Toronto with 101 in Peel, 66 in Ottawa and 43 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

Read more: Ontario home care providers push for expanded services to fight COVID-19 pandemic

“Sixty per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 515 more resolved cases today.”

Elliott said the province completed more than 39,600 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 3,963,111 tests. However, the backlog now stands at 82,473.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooCambridgeKitchener newsCambridge newsWaterloo newsWaterloo coronavirusWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener coronavirusKitchener COVID-19
