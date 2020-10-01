15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total number of cases reaches 1,737

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 15 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 1,737.

Ten new cases have been attributed to people between the ages of 10 and 39.

There have been two new cases reported involving students at area schools.

The Waterloo Region district school board is reporting one case at Conestogo Public School in Conestogo while the Catholic French-language school board is also reporting a case at Elementary School Catholic Cardinal-Léger in Kitchener.

Another 13 people have been cleared of the virus in the region bringing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 1,462.

There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the area since mid-August, leaving the death toll at 120.

An outbreak has been declared over at a daycare in the area leaving the total number of outbreaks at five.

The remaining outbreaks include two others at daycares, one at a Kitchener high school, one in the food and beverage industry, as well as one in a congregate setting.

Ontario reported 538 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 52,248.

It marks a drop compared to Wednesday, which saw 625 cases reported.

“Locally, there are 229 new cases in Toronto with 101 in Peel, 66 in Ottawa and 43 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.

“Sixty per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 515 more resolved cases today.”

Elliott said the province completed more than 39,600 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 3,963,111 tests. However, the backlog now stands at 82,473.

