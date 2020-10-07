Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Man found dead in Prince Albert, Sask., after report of gunshots

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 1:09 pm
Prince Albert, Sask., police said a man was found dead at a home after they received a report of gunshots in the 700 block of 13th Street West.
Prince Albert, Sask., police said a man was found dead at a home after they received a report of gunshots in the 700 block of 13th Street West. File / Global News

The death of a man in Prince Albert, Sask., is under investigation by police.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of 13th Street West just after 11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of gunshots.

Read more: Youth volunteer Brandon Applegate identified as 12th Saskatoon homicide victim of 2020

A 28-year-old man was found dead at a nearby home.

Few details have been released by police as they continue to investigate, but police said they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

Read more: Homicide investigation launched in northern Saskatchewan after welfare check, standoff

A large police presence is expected in the area for most of the day.

Prince Albert police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Brandon Applegate’s death is a devastating loss for Saskatoon, community members say' Brandon Applegate’s death is a devastating loss for Saskatoon, community members say
Brandon Applegate’s death is a devastating loss for Saskatoon, community members say
