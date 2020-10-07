Man found dead in Prince Albert, Sask., after report of gunshots

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a man in Prince Albert, Sask., is under investigation by police.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of 13th Street West just after 11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of gunshots.

A 28-year-old man was found dead at a nearby home.

Few details have been released by police as they continue to investigate, but police said they do not believe there is any risk to the public.

A large police presence is expected in the area for most of the day.

Prince Albert police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

