Homicide investigation launched in northern Saskatchewan after welfare check, standoff

Send this page to someone via email

Stanley Mission RCMP say the subject of a welfare check died as a result of a homicide in northern Saskatchewan.

Officers, along with local health workers, attended a home on the Stanley Mission First Nation on Sept. 26 to check on a man but were unsuccessful, according to a press release.

RCMP said officers instead spoke with another man inside the home and were about to enter when they heard the sound of a gun being loaded. Officers immediately retreated to a safe location with the health workers.

The perimeter of the home was secured by police who were joined by the emergency response team (ERT) and crisis negotiators.

Story continues below advertisement

The standoff ended peacefully at roughly 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 27 with the man surrendering and being arrested.

Officers said they seized one gun from inside the home.

Jamie Leroy Roberts, 45, was also found dead inside, according to police.

“Effective de-escalation and negotiation with the suspect over a 12-hour period was critical and officers were able to safely take the suspect into custody,” Ted Munro, Saskatchewan RCMP’s north district commander and incident commander, said in a press release on Monday.

“It was tragic circumstances that resulted in RCMP crisis negotiators and ERT assisting with this call for service. Incidents like this reinforce the importance of effective communications and de-escalation to safely resolve the situation.”

RCMP said evidence examined during the investigation determined the homicide of Jamie Roberts occurred prior to them being contacted this past weekend. His autopsy was scheduled to take place in Saskatoon on Monday.

In relation to this investigation, Kane Lenard Roberts, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and offering an indignity to a dead body.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to make his next provincial court appearance in La Ronge on Oct. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the deceased and the accused are from Stanley Mission, according to police.

The RCMP major crimes unit north has taken over the ongoing investigation.

Stanley Mission is approximately 460 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

1:32 Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020 Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020

Related News Saskatoon police identify Eagleson Thomas as 11th homicide victim of 2020