Crime

14-year-old boy dead in Candle Lake, Sask. shooting

By David Giles Global News
One dead, one injured after rollover on Highway 16 near Saltcoats, Sask.
RCMP said the alleged shooter of a 14-year-old boy in Candle Lake, Sask., is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. File / Global News

A 14-year-old boy is dead after he was reportedly shot during a dispute in Candle Lake, Sask.

RCMP said the alleged shooter is also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Read more: ASIRT investigating fatal police shooting near Entwistle

Police said they were initially called to a home on Industrial Drive at around 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

According to the initial police investigation, a 49-year-old man armed with a gun was assaulting a woman when others in the home intervened.

The 14-year-old boy was shot during the incident, police said. His name has not been released by police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect fled from the home after he was disarmed by another man.

The remaining people in the house suffered minor injuries during the altercation and were taken to a safe location, police said.

Read more: Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death

The suspect was tracked to a home on Steen Place.

He was found dead inside the home at around 6 a.m. on Sunday from an apparent gunshot wound, which police said appeared to be self-inflicted. Police have not released his name.

RCMP said autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

Candle Lake is roughly 220 km northeast of Saskatoon.

