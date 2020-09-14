14-year-old boy dead in Candle Lake, Sask. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A 14-year-old boy is dead after he was reportedly shot during a dispute in Candle Lake, Sask.

RCMP said the alleged shooter is also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said they were initially called to a home on Industrial Drive at around 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

According to the initial police investigation, a 49-year-old man armed with a gun was assaulting a woman when others in the home intervened.

The 14-year-old boy was shot during the incident, police said. His name has not been released by police.

Police said the suspect fled from the home after he was disarmed by another man.

The remaining people in the house suffered minor injuries during the altercation and were taken to a safe location, police said.

The suspect was tracked to a home on Steen Place.

He was found dead inside the home at around 6 a.m. on Sunday from an apparent gunshot wound, which police said appeared to be self-inflicted. Police have not released his name.

RCMP said autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

Candle Lake is roughly 220 km northeast of Saskatoon.

