ASIRT investigating police shooting near Entwistle, Alta.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is been directed to investigate a police shooting near Entwistle, Alta.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting that took place this evening near Entwistle. Details to follow. — ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) August 31, 2020

Alberta RCMP said Sunday night that Highway 16 at Range Road 73 was closed in both directions for a “police incident.”

“Delays are expected in the area for several hours while the RCMP investigate,” the RCMP said.

“Alberta Highways has been contacted, police are asking those travelling in the area to take appropriate measures to detour.”

Highway 16 near #Entwistle is blocked in both directions. Officers are on scene. #ABRoads — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) August 31, 2020

Neither police nor ASIRT provided any further details on the situation.

More to come…