Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

ASIRT investigating police shooting near Entwistle, Alta.

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 8:09 am
ASIRT is investigating an incident near Entwhisle.
ASIRT is investigating an incident near Entwhisle. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is been directed to investigate a police shooting near Entwistle, Alta.

Alberta RCMP said Sunday night that Highway 16 at Range Road 73 was closed in both directions for a “police incident.”

“Delays are expected in the area for several hours while the RCMP investigate,” the RCMP said.

“Alberta Highways has been contacted, police are asking those travelling in the area to take appropriate measures to detour.”

Neither police nor ASIRT provided any further details on the situation.

More to come…

