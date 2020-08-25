Menu

Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 25, 2020 4:23 pm
Police believe Afrah Ali, wanted in Saskatoon’s ninth homicide of 2020, is armed and should not be approached if spotted.
Saskatoon police have identified a suspect in the city’s ninth homicide of 2020.

Afrah Ali, 32, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Logan Nayneecassum, 30.

Read more: Saskatoon’s 9th homicide victim shot to death — police

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 as a restaurant in the 200 block of Slimmon Road was preparing to close.

A fight broke out as people were leaving the restaurant, resulting in the fatal shooting of Nayneecassum, police said.

Ali is described as being six-foot three-inches and 256 pounds.

Police believe Ali is armed and should not be approached if spotted.

Read more: Slimmon Road death deemed homicide — Saskatoon police

Investigators believe he may be in the Saskatoon area, but is known to have associations to Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ali is asked to contact major crime investigators at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

