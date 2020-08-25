Saskatoon police identify suspect in Logan Nayneecassum shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police have identified a suspect in the city’s ninth homicide of 2020.

Afrah Ali, 32, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Logan Nayneecassum, 30.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 as a restaurant in the 200 block of Slimmon Road was preparing to close.

A fight broke out as people were leaving the restaurant, resulting in the fatal shooting of Nayneecassum, police said.

Ali is described as being six-foot three-inches and 256 pounds.

Police believe Ali is armed and should not be approached if spotted.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe he may be in the Saskatoon area, but is known to have associations to Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ali is asked to contact major crime investigators at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:09 Man’s death deemed homicide: Saskatoon police Man’s death deemed homicide: Saskatoon police