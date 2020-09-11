Human remains found in RM of Portage la Prairie identified, treated as homicide by RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Human remains found in the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie Sept. 3 have been identified as Tamara (Norman) Benoit, 36, whose death is being considered a homicide.

RCMP said the remains were found near Cottonwood Drive in the municipality, and that Benoit was reported missing to Winnipeg police in July. She was last seen in May near Portage la Prairie and Long Plain First Nation.

Anyone with information about Benoit’s whereabouts since she was last heard from is asked to call the RCMP’s Major Crimes Services top line at 1-888-673-3316.

The investigation continues with help from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, the Winnipeg missing persons unit, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

