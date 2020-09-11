Menu

Crime

Human remains found in RM of Portage la Prairie identified, treated as homicide by RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 11:48 am
Tamara Benoit.
Tamara Benoit. RCMP Manitoba

Human remains found in the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie Sept. 3 have been identified as Tamara (Norman) Benoit, 36, whose death is being considered a homicide.

RCMP said the remains were found near Cottonwood Drive in the municipality, and that Benoit was reported missing to Winnipeg police in July. She was last seen in May near Portage la Prairie and Long Plain First Nation.
Anyone with information about Benoit’s whereabouts since she was last heard from is asked to call the RCMP’s Major Crimes Services top line at 1-888-673-3316.
The investigation continues with help from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, the Winnipeg missing persons unit, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson
Manitoba RCMP announce two additional murder charges in Portage homicide tied to Winnipeg arson
