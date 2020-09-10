Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Human remains found near Little Grand Rapids, Man., identified as missing man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Lorne McKay was last seen by his family May 29 when he left the community of Little Grand Rapids.
Lorne McKay was last seen by his family May 29 when he left the community of Little Grand Rapids. RCMP Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP have identified human remains found near Little Grand Rapids in late June as Lorne Delmar McKay, 27.

Police said McKay’s extended family recognized a composite drawing released by Little Grand Rapids RCMP in July, and with the use of medical and dental records, the Chief Medical Examiner’s office was able to cnofirm his identity.

McKay had last been seen by his family on May 29.

Read more: Body found in Little Grand Rapids, Man., say RCMP

A cause of death is yet to be determined, and the investigation continues.

