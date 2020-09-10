Human remains found near Little Grand Rapids, Man., identified as missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have identified human remains found near Little Grand Rapids in late June as Lorne Delmar McKay, 27.

Police said McKay’s extended family recognized a composite drawing released by Little Grand Rapids RCMP in July, and with the use of medical and dental records, the Chief Medical Examiner’s office was able to cnofirm his identity.

McKay had last been seen by his family on May 29.

A cause of death is yet to be determined, and the investigation continues.

1:14 Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains Manitoba hunter describes discovery of human remains

