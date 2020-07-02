Body found in Little Grand Rapids, Man., say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Little Grand Rapids, Man., are investigating after a body was found in the community Tuesday.

Officers were called to the report of human remains found shortly after 9:15 p.m.

Police say the identity of the remains is unknown and they haven’t said whether foul play is suspected.

On June 30 at 9:15 pm, Little Grand Rapids #rcmpmb responded to a report of found human remains, in the community. Little Grand Rapids RCMP along with our Major Crime Services, Forensic Identification Services and the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 2, 2020

Local RCMP along with the forces’ major crimes and forensic identification services, as well as the chief medical examiner’s office, continue to investigate.

Little Grand Rapids is 237 km northeast of Winnipeg.

