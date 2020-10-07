Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 11:47 am
Getty Images

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with three active cases remaining in the province.

According to Public Health, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 836 Nova Scotia tests the day before.

READ MORE: No new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, N.S. introduces more improvements in testing

To date, Nova Scotia has 98,704 negative test results, 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province says one person is currently hospitalized in ICU, and that 1,021 cases are now resolved.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'The Echo Pandemic of Mental Health' The Echo Pandemic of Mental Health
The Echo Pandemic of Mental Health

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newsNova Scotiacoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers