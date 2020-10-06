Civil suit against alleged Penticton shooter and ex-wife dropped

Send this page to someone via email

A civil suit against alleged Penticton shooter John Brittain and his estranged wife Katherine Brittain has been dismissed by consent in court.

According to court documents, the civil matter was settled on Oct. 2.

In September 2019, Sarah Young, the daughter of shooting victims Barry and Susan Wonch, filed the lawsuit against both Brittain and his ex-wife, claiming Katherine Brittain was a conspirator to the alleged murders.

The suit claimed that Katherine Brittain wrongfully and maliciously conspired with her ex-husband to commit the crimes.

In the civil claim, Young was seeking punitive damages for loss of her parents, loss of support, loss of inheritance and expenses.

Story continues below advertisement

In April 2015, four Penticton residents, all of them seniors were gunned down in the span of just one hour.

The four were all neighbors of Katherine Brittain and former neighbours of John Brittain.

They included Susan and Barry Wonch, Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg.

John Brittain turned himself into the local RCMP detachment shortly after the shooting deaths.

His trail was to begin this past Monday but the accused shooter’s lawyer indicated his client would be pleading guilty to the three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

In response to the civil suit, Katherine Brittain stated she did not conspire with or agree to any action by John Brittain against Susan and Barry Wonch, took no action against them of any nature, and is not legally liable for the alleged actions of John Brittain.

The response goes on to say that any such actions were outside of her knowledge, actual or constructive, and outside of her control.

All claims in the notice of civil claim have been dismissed.

Story continues below advertisement

The consent order also states that all parties are responsible for their own legal costs.

Details on a possible out-of-court settlement are not being disclosed.

1:38 Penticton Shooting: RCMP update on the arrest of John Brittain Penticton Shooting: RCMP update on the arrest of John Brittain