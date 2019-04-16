Penticton shootings: John Brittain charged with murder following B.C. shooting spree

John Brittain has been charged following a shooting spree in Penticton that claimed four lives on Monday, the BC Prosecution Service has confirmed.

Brittain has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

The incident prompted a massive police response, in which officers asked people to stay out of a large area of downtown Penticton.

RCMP Supt. Ted De Jager said Monday that the victims were two men and two women and the shootings took place in three locations.

He said the victims and the shooter knew one another. Police have not identified any of the victims, but family members have identified one of them as Penticton resident Rudi Winter.

Winter’s nephew said his uncle may have been killed because of a grudge by a former neighbour.

#Breaking John Brittain arrives at the Penticton court house to face 3 counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder in the alleged shooting spree in the city on Monday. City of Penticton confirms he’s a former city employee #Penticton pic.twitter.com/JKzg80aHB0 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 16, 2019

The City of Penticton confirmed Tuesday that Brittain was an employee with the city from 2011 to 2016.

Brittain, 60, is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

— With files from Simon Little, Shelby Thom and Nadia Stewart