Neighbours’ dispute possible motive in Penticton fatal shooting spree

The nephew of one of the victims in Monday’s fatal shooting spree in Penticton said his uncle may have been killed because of a grudge by a former neighbour.

Jeff Schwarz said his uncle Rudi Winters was one of four people shot in downtown Penticton around 10:30 a.m.

“The family is in shock,” said Schwarz in a statement to Global News.

“He was targeted by a neighbour that had a vendetta. My uncle was a good man, an incredible man. Gentle and loving. He will be sorely missed. We send our deepest condolences to the other victims families.”

Police have not confirmed the identity of any of the victims or spoken to a possible motive.

However they said the two men and two women who were shot did know their alleged attacker.

RCMP say one man, a 60-year-old Penticton resident, is in custody in relation to the shootings after turning himself in at the Penticton detachment around 11:30 a.m.

Police allege the shooter began his attack at the north end of the city, gunning one victim down in the area of Heales Avenue and Lakeview Street.

The suspect then allegedly headed south to a second location around Cornwall Drive where three other people were fatally shot.

Police seized a black Volkswagen Jetta at the Penticton detachment that was allegedly driven by the suspect.

It is unclear how many or what type of firearms were used in the shooting.

The shooting prompted a massive police response in Penticton, including a cordon of a large segment of downtown with people asked to stay away, or indoors.