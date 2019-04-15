‘Serious unfolding incident’ in downtown Penticton prompts police warning

Members of the public are being asked to stay out of downtown Penticton due to a “serious and unfolding incident.”

Penticton RCMP have issued a statement asking the public to “abide by all police directions.”

Residents are also being told to stay out of an area bordered by Eckhardt Avenue, Power Street, Lakeshore Drive and Main Street.



“For your own safety we ask that you restrict travel inside this zone and remain inside your residence, or place of work until we have issued further direction,” reads the statement.

