Salmon Arm church shooting victim recently lost home in suspicious fire

The senior who lost his life in a shooting at the Church of Christ in Salmon Arm B.C., was also the recent victim of a suspicious fire that destroyed his home.

On Sunday, 78-year-old Gordon Parmenter was gunned down during Sunday morning service in the small Shuswap community in the B.C. interior.

His son, Dave Parmenter, said the alleged shooter appeared to target his father, returning a second time before parishioners wrestled him to the ground.

A 25-year-old suspect has been arrested and charges are pending. Police also said they seized a rifle at the scene.

#SalmonArmShooting victim Gordon Parmenter lost his home in a suspicious fire exactly one month prior to the shooting– on March 14. The victim's family was told it was arson and they now believe two incidents could be related. Police have not confirmed connection. (GoFundMe) pic.twitter.com/3PALrjTzrn — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 15, 2019

A second man caught in the gunfire was airlifted to hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

“Just about a month ago they had their house burned down in an arson,” said Dave Parmenter.

#SalmonArmShooting victim Gordon Parmenter being remembered as a loving long-time foster parent.

“From about 2012 to 2018 I was under his care in the foster system. He helped raise me and made me who I am. He was very kind," says former foster child Cole Wintringham. pic.twitter.com/V8lRqVQRF7 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) April 14, 2019

Gordon Parmenter and his wife Peggy “narrowly [escaped] with only clothes on their backs and their two children” on March 14, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

The home was located in the Broadview Villa Mobile Home Park in Salmon Arm. At the time, RCMP said a criminal investigation was launched as the fire was suspected to be the result of arson.

The Salmon Arm fire department confirms the investigation was handed over to police. The tires on both vehicles at the home were also slashed.

Parmenter’s family now believes the two incidents could be linked, but police have not confirmed the potential criminal connection.

Gordon is being remembered as a devoted main of faith, a cabinet-maker by trade, and a long-time foster parent.

Gordon and Peggy have four children, numerous grandchildren and a host of foster kids, according to the church’s website.