Crime

Trial begins for man accused of killing four people during a mass shooting in Penticton, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 12:16 pm
Man charged with murder after shooting spree in Penticton

A four-week trial for a man accused of killing four people during a mass shooting in Penticton, B.C., last year gets underway Monday.

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder after a quadruple homicide in Penticton on April 15, 2019.

The victims — Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch, and Darlene Knippelberg — were all neighbours of the accused’s ex-wife.

4 dead after targeted shooting spree in Penticton
4 dead after targeted shooting spree in Penticton

Read more: Trial for man accused of Penticton quadruple murder set for October in Kelowna

Police confirmed Brittain knew all of the victims but have not said what the motive for the shootings might have been.

'The tenant everybody would want': landlord of Penticton shooting suspect
‘The tenant everybody would want’: landlord of Penticton shooting suspect

Initially, Brittain chose to have a jury trial but changed his mind and his case will be heard by a Supreme Court judge.

— with files from Shelby Thom and Jules Knox

