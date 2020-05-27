Trial for man accused of Penticton quadruple murder set for October in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The trial for a man accused of killing four people during a mass shooting in Penticton last year has been moved to Kelowna and is scheduled to start in October.

John Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder after a quadruple homicide in Penticton on April 15, 2019.

The victims — Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch, and Darlene Knippelberg — were all neighbours of the accused’s ex-wife.

Sources told Global News at the time of the killings that Brittain’s ex-wife had a string of disputes and grievances with her neighbours.

Police did not indicate a motive in the fatal shootings but confirmed that Brittain knew all of his alleged victims.

While Brittain initially chose to have a jury trial, he has now decided to have his case heard by a Supreme Court judge alone.

The trial is expected to take four weeks. It is scheduled to start Oct. 5.

–with files from Shelby Thom

