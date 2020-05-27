Menu

Canada

Trial for man accused of Penticton quadruple murder set for October in Kelowna

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 1:34 am
Man charged with murder after shooting spree in Penticton
A South Okanagan man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder following Monday's shooting spree in Penticton in which four people were killed. John Brittain surrendered himself to police and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, May 8.

The trial for a man accused of killing four people during a mass shooting in Penticton last year has been moved to Kelowna and is scheduled to start in October.

John Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder after a quadruple homicide in Penticton on April 15, 2019.

READ MORE: Penticton quadruple homicide case hits court delays

The victims — Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch, and Darlene Knippelberg — were all neighbours of the accused’s ex-wife.

Sources told Global News at the time of the killings that Brittain’s ex-wife had a string of disputes and grievances with her neighbours.

READ MORE: Man sentenced for vandalizing home of alleged Penticton mass shooter’s estranged wife

Police did not indicate a motive in the fatal shootings but confirmed that Brittain knew all of his alleged victims.

Story continues below advertisement

While Brittain initially chose to have a jury trial, he has now decided to have his case heard by a Supreme Court judge alone.

The trial is expected to take four weeks. It is scheduled to start Oct. 5.

–with files from Shelby Thom

CrimepentictonJohn BrittainPenticton law courtsPenticton Mass ShootingPenticton MurdersPenticton HomicideJohn Brittain trial
