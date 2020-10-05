Menu

Health

24 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 943

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 2:59 pm
Coronavirus: New cases in Ontario, Quebec make up 80 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Canada, Dr. Tam says
Canada’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Theresa Tam said Monday, during a briefing on Canada’s updated COVID-19 case counts, that new cases in Ontario and Quebec make up more than 80 per cent of new cases nationally. She said the number of cases needing hospitalization and the number of daily reported deaths have increased across the country.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 24 new novel coronavirus cases and one new death since Friday, bringing the local total number of COVID-19 cases to 943, including 39 deaths.

Five of the new COVID-19 cases are related to an institutional outbreak at the Simcoe Manor long-term care home in New Tecumseth, Ont. One person has died due to COVID-19 at the facility.

Read more: 2 residents at Beeton, Ont., long-term care home die amid COVID-19 outbreak

On Sunday, Simcoe County confirmed a second resident died at the facility, although their coronavirus test results haven’t returned yet.

The new cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka are mostly in New Tecumseth and Barrie.

Three of the new coronavirus cases are in Bradford, while two are in Gravenhust, two are in Wasaga Beach and one is in Innisfil.

Read more: Midland councillor violated code of conduct after hosting parties amid COVID: integrity commissioner

Nine of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while the source of infection for 10 of the cases is still under investigation.

Trending Stories

Of all the health unit’s 943 coronavirus cases, 87 per cent — or 823 — have recovered, while none remain in hospital.

Between March and June, about 20 per cent of all Simcoe Muskoka’s COVID-19 cases were related to local institutional outbreaks.

Read more: Ontario reports 615 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Since July, only five per cent of new coronavirus cases have been related to an outbreak at a long-term care or retirement home.

There have been 26 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at 15 long-term care facilities, five retirement homes, five workplaces and one group home.

On Monday, Ontario reported 615 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial case count to 54,814, including 2,980 deaths.

Coronavirus: New restrictions for Ontario gyms could create financial crisis for fitness industry
