Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Brampton man charged following police pursuit in Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 11:48 am
Just before midnight, an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11, north of Bracebridge, when a car approached, travelling well above the posted speed limit at 143 kilometres per hour, police say.
Just before midnight, an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11, north of Bracebridge, when a car approached, travelling well above the posted speed limit at 143 kilometres per hour, police say. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 31-year-old Brampton, Ont., man has been charged following a police pursuit in Muskoka, Ont., on Friday night, Bracebridge OPP say.

Just before midnight, an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11, north of Bracebridge, when a car approached, travelling well above the posted speed limit at 143 kilometres per hour, police say.

Read more: Bracebridge, Ont., campground owner charged following summer complaints

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop before the vehicle exited from Highway 11 North onto Cedar Lane, continuing into Bracebridge at high speed and “refusing” to stop for police, according to OPP.

After a short pursuit, police say the officer was able to block the vehicle in on Shier Street, but the driver lurched his vehicle at the officer and was able to get out of the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers then found the suspect travelling south on Highway 11 before exiting into Gravenhurst. Officers then conducted a traffic stop as the car entered a driveway on Fernwood Drive.

Trending Stories

Read more: Bracebridge man drowns after trying to help distressed swimmer in Muskoka River

Colin Olafemi, 31, from Brampton, was subsequently charged with possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation, careless storage of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, being an occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, in addition to several traffic offences.

Olafemi was held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in Bracebridge court on Monday.

Police say they still haven’t found the vehicle’s passenger.

OPP say there are no concerns for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Major fire in Bracebridge under investigation' Major fire in Bracebridge under investigation
Major fire in Bracebridge under investigation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
bracebridgeMuskokaBracebridge OPPGravenhurstBracebridge police pursuitFernwood Drive GravenhurstHighway 11 police pursuitMuskoka police pursuit
Flyers
More weekly flyers