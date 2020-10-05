Brampton man charged following police pursuit in Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old Brampton, Ont., man has been charged following a police pursuit in Muskoka, Ont., on Friday night, Bracebridge OPP say.

Just before midnight, an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11, north of Bracebridge, when a car approached, travelling well above the posted speed limit at 143 kilometres per hour, police say.

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop before the vehicle exited from Highway 11 North onto Cedar Lane, continuing into Bracebridge at high speed and “refusing” to stop for police, according to OPP.

After a short pursuit, police say the officer was able to block the vehicle in on Shier Street, but the driver lurched his vehicle at the officer and was able to get out of the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers then found the suspect travelling south on Highway 11 before exiting into Gravenhurst. Officers then conducted a traffic stop as the car entered a driveway on Fernwood Drive.

Read more: Bracebridge man drowns after trying to help distressed swimmer in Muskoka River

Colin Olafemi, 31, from Brampton, was subsequently charged with possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation, careless storage of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, being an occupant of a vehicle knowing there was a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, in addition to several traffic offences.

Olafemi was held in custody and will appear for a bail hearing in Bracebridge court on Monday.

Police say they still haven’t found the vehicle’s passenger.

OPP say there are no concerns for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:42 Major fire in Bracebridge under investigation Major fire in Bracebridge under investigation