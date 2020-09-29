Menu

Crime

Bracebridge, Ont., campground owner charged following summer complaints

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 12:20 pm
According to police, the campground owner prevented customers from taking their property from the resort until disputed fees were paid.
According to police, the campground owner prevented customers from taking their property from the resort until disputed fees were paid.

A campground owner in Bracebridge, Ont., has been charged after officers say they received several complaints from customers of the resort between July 30 and Aug. 29.

According to police, the campground owner prevented customers from taking their property from the resort until disputed fees were paid.

Officers say the campground owner also drove heavy machinery in a manner that “endangered the safety of responding police officers and others nearby.”

Police say the suspect also assaulted a police officer.

Brian Coldin, 60, from Bracebridge, was charged with nine counts of mischief, theft under $5,000, dangerous operation and assault.

Coldin will appear at the Ontario court of justice in Bracebridge in October.

