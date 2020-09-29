Bracebridge, Ont., campground owner charged following summer complaints

Send this page to someone via email

A campground owner in Bracebridge, Ont., has been charged after officers say they received several complaints from customers of the resort between July 30 and Aug. 29.

According to police, the campground owner prevented customers from taking their property from the resort until disputed fees were paid.

Officers say the campground owner also drove heavy machinery in a manner that “endangered the safety of responding police officers and others nearby.”

Police say the suspect also assaulted a police officer.

Read more: Bracebridge man drowns after trying to help distressed swimmer in Muskoka River

Brian Coldin, 60, from Bracebridge, was charged with nine counts of mischief, theft under $5,000, dangerous operation and assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Coldin will appear at the Ontario court of justice in Bracebridge in October.