Crime

Lindsay man charged with impaired driving in northeastern Muskoka: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 3:28 pm
OPP say a Lindsay man was charged with impaired driving in Lake of Bays on the weekend.
OPP say a Lindsay man was charged with impaired driving in Lake of Bays on the weekend. Global News

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop in Lake of Bays Township on Saturday night.

According to Bracebridge OPP, around 7:30 p.m. a concerned citizen called police to report an erratic vehicle travelling on Muskoka Road 117 in the township in northeastern Muskoka.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. They determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Sheldon Burry, 19, of Lindsay, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of failure to comply with a release order and one count of failure to comply with a recognizance, along with a number of Highway Traffic Act offences.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on Monday for a bail hearing, OPP said.

