Peterborough man asleep at wheel facing drug-impaired driving charges: police

A Peterborough man is facing drug-impaired driving charges after he was reportedly found asleep behind the wheel on Saturday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service say officers found the man unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at a Park Street address. Police said the vehicle was running at the time.

Investigators determined the man was impaired by drugs and located cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Jordan Huber, 30, of Aylmer Street in Peterborough, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle — alcohol or drugs, and three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 21.

