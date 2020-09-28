Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man asleep at wheel facing drug-impaired driving charges: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2020 10:27 am
Peterborough Police
According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers found a man asleep in the driver's seat of a vehicle which was still running. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing drug-impaired driving charges after he was reportedly found asleep behind the wheel on Saturday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service say officers found the man unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at a Park Street address. Police said the vehicle was running at the time.

Read more: Peterborough mobile teams to visit opioid users and direct them to addiction resources

Investigators determined the man was impaired by drugs and located cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Trending Stories

Jordan Huber, 30, of Aylmer Street in Peterborough, was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle — alcohol or drugs, and three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was released on an undertaking and will appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 21.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street' A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingFentanylCocaineOpioidsPeterborough PoliceImpairedPeterborough crimeDrug Impaired DrivingImpaired by DrugPeterborough impairedAsleep At The WheelPeterborough opioids
Flyers
More weekly flyers