Crime

OPP searching for missing Bracebridge man who tried to help distressed person in Muskoka River

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 6:47 pm
Bracebridge OPP say they're searching for a 51-year-old man who went missing in the Muskoka River after he and two others tried to help a person in distress in the water.
Bracebridge OPP say they're searching for a 51-year-old man who went missing in the Muskoka River after he and two others tried to help a person in distress in the water. Global News Peterborough file

Bracebridge OPP say they’re searching for a 51-year-old man who went missing in the Muskoka River after he and two others tried to help a person in distress in the water.

Police say they were called to the scene at Kelvin Grove Beach Park in Bracebridge, Ont., shortly after 2 p.m. Monday to help the distressed person.

Before officers arrived, three men saw the person in distress and got into the water to try and help, OPP say.

One of the men who went into the water to help slipped below the surface and out of view, according to police.

The other two men were able to successfully reach the first distressed person and pull him to safety, although the third man is still missing.

A boat from Bracebridge Fire Service in on scene and searching the area. The OPP underwater search and recovery unit will assist with the search Monday evening.

