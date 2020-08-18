Bracebridge OPP investigate ATV crash involving 14-year-old with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Bracebridge OPP say they’re investigating an ATV crash that involved a 14-year-old who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries on the night of Aug. 9 in Gravenhurst, Ont.

According to police, the teen took an ATV out for a ride and didn’t return.

Officers found the kid walking on Reay Road, where the crash took place, suffering from various injuries.

Muskoka paramedics attended the scene before the 14-year-old was taken to the SickKids hospital in Toronto.

The crashed ATV was found the next morning at an address about three kilometres east of the campground on Reay Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.