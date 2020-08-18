Menu

Bracebridge OPP investigate ATV crash involving 14-year-old with serious injuries

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 12:03 pm
Officers found the kid walking on Reay Road, where the crash took place, suffering from various injuries.
Officers found the kid walking on Reay Road, where the crash took place, suffering from various injuries.

Bracebridge OPP say they’re investigating an ATV crash that involved a 14-year-old who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries on the night of Aug. 9 in Gravenhurst, Ont.

According to police, the teen took an ATV out for a ride and didn’t return.

Read more: Orillia man with minor injuries after hitting tree with motorcycle in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Officers found the kid walking on Reay Road, where the crash took place, suffering from various injuries.

Muskoka paramedics attended the scene before the 14-year-old was taken to the SickKids hospital in Toronto.

Read more: Gravenhurst, Ont., man charged after restaurant customer assaulted

The crashed ATV was found the next morning at an address about three kilometres east of the campground on Reay Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

