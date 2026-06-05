Former RCMP officer facing 13 charges in national security probe

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP says one of its former officers is facing 13 charges in connection with a national security investigation.

RCMP’s Federal Policing – Pacific Region Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) announced the charges against the 47-year-old man Thursday.

It alleged the former INSET officer, who was bound by secrecy under the Security of Information Act, shared protected and/or classified information with individuals he was in a relationship with between August 2020 and February 2023.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The charges allege that work-related material was found at the suspect’s home.

The officer joined the RCMP in 2009 and retired in 2025.

None of the charges involve current national security investigations, nor were any investigations compromised because of these incidents, the RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is deeply troubling when a member of law enforcement is drawn into any kind of criminal allegations. It is unsettling for the public and for fellow law enforcement officers,” Insp. Bryan Pyatt said in a news release.

“However, the results of this investigation show a deep commitment by our investigators to hold individuals’ accountable no matter their employment or background.”

Michael Scoretz of Bowen Island was arrested Thursday and charged with six counts of unauthorized communication of special operational information and seven counts of breach of trust.

The RCMP said it wouldn’t be commenting further, given that the investigation is now before the courts.