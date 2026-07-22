Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police confirm 2 boys killed by their father in murder-suicide

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 22, 2026 1:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Double murder-suicide investigation underway in Ottawa after 2 children, father found dead'
Double murder-suicide investigation underway in Ottawa after 2 children, father found dead
WATCH: Double murder-suicide investigation underway in Ottawa after 2 children, father found dead – Jun 29, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ottawa police say two young boys who were found dead in a home on Mandevilla Crescent late last month were killed by their father.

The police service said Tuesday that it had completed its investigation, concluding the two boys, age seven and 12, were killed by their father, 40-year-old Mohammed Al-Lami, before he set fire to his dental practice in Iroquois and died by suicide in a vehicle near Kemptville.

“Investigators examined the three scenes, completed interviews, reviewed financial and digital records, and considered forensic and post-mortem findings,” police said in a news release. “The evidence established that Al-Lami acted alone. No other person is believed to have been involved, and there is no ongoing risk to public safety.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said the crimes occurred after Al-Lami picked the boys up for his scheduled parenting time on the afternoon of June 27. It is believed the boys were killed late June 28 or early June 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said they determined a pattern of intimate partner violence and continuing conflict around parental arrangements and financial support.

“While no single circumstance can fully explain this violence, the evidence indicates that these issues likely formed part of the context leading to the deaths,” police said.

Deputy Chief Patricia Ferguson said the deaths have had a “profound impact” on the community.

“Our investigators worked carefully to establish what occurred and to provide the family and the public with as complete an account as possible, while respecting the privacy and dignity of the children.”

The identity of the boys will not be released at the request of their mother.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices