Ottawa police identify father in deaths of 2 boys as homicide investigation continues

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Warning: This story contains discussion of suicide. Discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available.

In Canada, call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Helpline. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Ottawa police say the father of two young boys found dead in a home on Monday has been identified as 40-year-old Mohammed Al-Lami.

Police said Thursday that Al-Lami was found dead in the Kemptville, Ont., area and investigators believe he caused the deaths of the children, who were found Monday at their home on Mandevilla Crescent in Ottawa.

“We are supporting the boys’ mother as she grieves this unimaginable loss, and out of respect for her wishes and her family’s privacy, the names of her children will not be released publicly,” the police force said in an email to Global News.

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View image in full screen Ottawa police say the murder-suicide investigation is complex and involves multiple scenes in eastern Ontario. Sophall Duch / Global News

On Monday, officers were called to a residence on Mandevilla Crescent in south Ottawa at about 10 a.m. after a third party requested a wellness check. Police found two boys, aged seven and 12, dead.

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The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted the investigation by securing two other locations believed to be connected to the case: a business fire in Iroquois, Ont., earlier Monday, and a vehicle fire reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. at the Kemptville carpool lot near Highway 416 and Rideau River Road.

Investigators said the body of an adult male was found in the burned vehicle. Police identified him as the children’s father.

Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, Ottawa police Supt. Jamie Dunlop said investigators believe the boys were brothers. “From the trauma and evidence I can clearly say it was a double homicide,” Dunlop said. “We believe it was a double homicide-suicide.”

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Dunlop said the boys were found at what investigators believe was their father’s home. He said police also believe the father died by suicide, but authorities are working with the OPP to establish the chronology of the events.

The Ottawa Police Service homicide unit says the investigation is ongoing and several investigative and forensic examinations remain outstanding.

“The Ottawa Police Service recognizes the community’s desire for answers and will provide further information when those processes have been completed,” police said.

“Incidents like this affect us all, and we acknowledge the shock and heartbreak many are experiencing as we work to understand what happened.

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Police say if you or someone you know is struggling, consider reaching out to family, friends, a trusted community member, local support organizations, or professional services in your area.

“You do not have to navigate this alone.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.

Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.