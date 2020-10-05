Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

N.L. advises passengers on Air Canada flight to isolate and get tested for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2020 10:55 am
An Air Canada Airbus A320 jet (C-FPDN) takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
An Air Canada Airbus A320 jet (C-FPDN) takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Thursday, September 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador is advising passengers on a recent Air Canada flight from Toronto to Halifax to immediately isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Authorities said Monday passengers on AC604 on Sept. 30 seated in rows 13 through 17 should isolate for 14 days upon their arrival in the province and call 811 to arrange a test.

P.E.I. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Public Health says while the risk of COVID-19 infection is low for the other passengers, the agency is still recommending they get tested out of an abundance of caution.

Authorities say passengers on another Air Canada flight — 8876 from Halifax to Deer Lake, N.L., on Sept. 30 — who are required to self-isolate have already been contacted.

Public Health says while the risk is also low for the other passengers on that flight, the agency is recommending they self-monitor for symptoms and call 811 to arrange for a COVID-19 test.

The province reported two new COVID-19 cases this weekend and one death – a man between 60 and 69 years old who arrived to the province from Central Africa last week and who died while isolating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
