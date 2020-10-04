Menu

Health

P.E.I. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 4, 2020 5:00 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. premier says he’s considering imposing a mask-wearing order for public places' N.B. premier says he’s considering imposing a mask-wearing order for public places
N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs said Friday if more people and businesses don't comply with public health recommendation involving masks, he will move forward with legislation to make masks mandatory in public.

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer, announced in a press release that both cases are unrelated to each other.

The new cases are male; one is in his 20s and the other is in his 50s.

Read more: No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

Both work in unrelated non-health-care industries and have recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada, health officials said.

Both have been in self-isolation since arriving the province and contact tracing has been completed.

There are now three active cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick officials give advice for hosting Thanksgiving amid pandemic' Coronavirus: New Brunswick officials give advice for hosting Thanksgiving amid pandemic
Coronavirus: New Brunswick officials give advice for hosting Thanksgiving amid pandemic

In the press release, health officials stressed that there is no evidence of community spread on Prince Edward Island and that the risk of transmission remains low.

They ask that residents follow public health measures like physical distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing a non-medical mask.

There have 61 cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I., since the pandemic began. All cases have been travel related.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Prince Edward IslandPEIatlantic bubbleP.E.I.coronavirus PEI
