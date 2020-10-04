P.E.I. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer, announced in a press release that both cases are unrelated to each other.

The new cases are male; one is in his 20s and the other is in his 50s.

Both work in unrelated non-health-care industries and have recently travelled outside Atlantic Canada, health officials said.

Both have been in self-isolation since arriving the province and contact tracing has been completed.

There are now three active cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I.

In the press release, health officials stressed that there is no evidence of community spread on Prince Edward Island and that the risk of transmission remains low.

They ask that residents follow public health measures like physical distancing, frequent handwashing and wearing a non-medical mask.

There have 61 cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I., since the pandemic began. All cases have been travel related.