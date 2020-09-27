Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Nursing homes ask province to delay withholding funds over vacant beds during pandemic' Nursing homes ask province to delay withholding funds over vacant beds during pandemic
Nova Scotia has threatened to withhold some funding unless nursing homes fill empty beds held in case of isolation needs. As Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, nursing home operators aren’t comfortable with the ultimatum, but they can’t afford to see their funding dwindle either.

Nova Scotia once again reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

There remains only one active case in the province. That individual is currently in the intensive care unit.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

A news release from the province says 878 negative tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed since the pandemic began to 93,435.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 1,087 active cases of COVID-19 and considers 1,021 cases resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus in the province.

Click to play video 'Finland deploys COVID-19 sniffer dogs at airport' Finland deploys COVID-19 sniffer dogs at airport
Finland deploys COVID-19 sniffer dogs at airport

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaCOVID-19 updateatlantic bubbleCoronavirus Nova ScotiaCOVID-19 DataCOVID-19 Nova Scota
Flyers
More weekly flyers