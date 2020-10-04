RCMP charge 29-year-old southern Alberta man after standoff, assault

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have charged a 29-year-old man with a series of offences after a man barricaded himself inside a house following an assault on another man. The incident led to a police standoff.

According to a Saturday news release, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, police were called to a home in Lundbreck, Alta., around 5:20 p.m. for reports of an assault.

A man had assaulted another man, fled the scene and barricaded himself in another home, police said.

Officers from several detachments set up containment around the home and the RCMP emergency response team and police dog service were also called in.

After negotiations failed, the emergency response team entered the home. Police say the suspect tried to flee but was apprehended a short distance away by the police dogs.

Shaine William Smith, 29, of Lundbreck, Alta., has been charged with six offences including aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer, and possession of break-in instruments.

According to police, the victim in the assault suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith will appear in court in Pincher Creek on Tuesday.

Lundbreck is a hamlet just over 20 km northwest of the town of Pincher Creek.

