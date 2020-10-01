3 people arrested in Leduc after gun pulled out in alleged road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing a series of firearms-related charges after Leduc RCMP say a gun was pointed at a motorist during a road rage incident on Highway 2.

Police said a complaint was made to the at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

“(We were told about) a road rage incident on Highway 2 in Leduc, during which a male in a black BMW car pointed a firearm at another motorist,” RCMP said in a news release on Thursday.

“Members from Leduc RCMP conducted extensive patrols, however, the BMW was not located.”

According to police, members of the RCMP Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit spotted the suspect vehicle in the city of Leduc several hours later as they were conducting patrols.

“(They) initiated covert surveillance on the vehicle,” police said.

The officers then saw three people enter the vehicle and identified two of them as being people wanted on outstanding warrants.

“(The officers) continued surveillance on the BMW and a short time later, once the occupants of the BMW exited the car at a residence, along with the assistance of members of Leduc RCMP Drug Section, the three occupants of the vehicle were arrested.,” police said.

According to RCMP, a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a loaded and prohibited sawed-off pump-action 12-gauge shotgun, knives, bear spray, and identification that officers believe was stolen.

One of the people arrested was also found to be in possession of “a small quantity of methamphetamine,” police said.

Following an alleged road rage incident on Highway 2, Leduc RCMP said officers searched a vehicle and seized a loaded and prohibited sawed-off pump-action 12-gauge shotgun, knives, bear spray, and identification that officers believe was stolen. Supplied by Leduc RCMP

Forty-five-year-old Warren Frederick Young, 38-year-old Kayla Marlena-Lynn Cramm and 36-year-old Andre Robert Vromans have since been charged a number of offences, including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized.

The RCMP said their investigation of the alleged road rage incident is ongoing.

If anyone has information about what happened, Leduc RCMP are asking them to call 780-980-7200 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

