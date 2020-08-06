Menu

Canada

Driver stabbed in apparent road rage incident in Renfrew: Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Calgary police are investigating what is believed to be a violent road rage incident in the community of Renfrew.
Calgary police are investigating what is believed to be a violent road rage incident in the community of Renfrew.

Calgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the community of Renfrew on Wednesday night during what police are calling a road rage incident.

According to police, the altercation happened in the 100 block of 5 Street Northeast just after 9 p.m.

Police said one driver was stabbed several times by another driver who then fled the scene.

Vehicle shot during road rage incident in Calgary

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where his condition has since been upgraded to stable, according to police.

Officers are searching for a silver import-model SUV in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Drive safe tips: Avoiding road rage
Drive safe tips: Avoiding road rage
