Driver stabbed in apparent road rage incident in Renfrew: Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the community of Renfrew on Wednesday night during what police are calling a road rage incident.

According to police, the altercation happened in the 100 block of 5 Street Northeast just after 9 p.m.

Police said one driver was stabbed several times by another driver who then fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where his condition has since been upgraded to stable, according to police.

Officers are searching for a silver import-model SUV in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

