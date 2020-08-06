Driver stabbed in apparent road rage incident in Renfrew: Calgary police

Calgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the community of Renfrew on Wednesday night during what police are calling a road rage incident.
According to police, the altercation happened in the 100 block of 5 Street Northeast just after 9 p.m.
Police said one driver was stabbed several times by another driver who then fled the scene.
The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where his condition has since been upgraded to stable, according to police.
Officers are searching for a silver import-model SUV in connection with the incident.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
