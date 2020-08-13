Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police seeking Edmonton suspect in connection with July shooting in Leduc

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 13, 2020 3:19 pm
Leduc RCMP are looking for Salah Ali Aden in relation to a shooting that occurred in July.
Leduc RCMP are looking for Salah Ali Aden in relation to a shooting that occurred in July. Supplied: RCMP

An Edmonton man is facing nine charges after a shooting in Leduc, Alta., in July.

On July 17, at around 2:10 p.m., police were called to 105 Westhaven Drive after reports of shots fired.

A police scene at an apartment complex at 105 Westhaven Drive in Leduc, Alta. on Friday, July 17, 2020.
A police scene at an apartment complex at 105 Westhaven Drive in Leduc, Alta. on Friday, July 17, 2020. Courtesy: Jay Lucey

When emergency officials arrived, two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, RCMP said Salah Ali Aden is facing nine charges, including aggravated assault.

Read more: 2 men found injured in Leduc after RCMP respond to report of shots fired

The whereabouts of the 20-year-old are not known and police are looking to the public for assistance locating him.

Police describe Aden as five-foot-seven with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the news release, Aden is known to frequent the Edmonton area and he may be armed. If spotted, members of the public are encouraged to call police and not confront him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or the local police detachment. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPShootingAlberta RCMPLeduc RCMPLeduc crimeLeduc shootingShots fired in LeducLeduc WesthavenSalah Ali AdenWesthaven neighbourhood shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers