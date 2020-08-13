Police seeking Edmonton suspect in connection with July shooting in Leduc

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton man is facing nine charges after a shooting in Leduc, Alta., in July.

On July 17, at around 2:10 p.m., police were called to 105 Westhaven Drive after reports of shots fired.

A police scene at an apartment complex at 105 Westhaven Drive in Leduc, Alta. on Friday, July 17, 2020. Courtesy: Jay Lucey

When emergency officials arrived, two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, RCMP said Salah Ali Aden is facing nine charges, including aggravated assault.

The whereabouts of the 20-year-old are not known and police are looking to the public for assistance locating him.

Police describe Aden as five-foot-seven with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the news release, Aden is known to frequent the Edmonton area and he may be armed. If spotted, members of the public are encouraged to call police and not confront him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or the local police detachment. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.