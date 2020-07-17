2 men found injured in Leduc after RCMP respond to report of shots fired

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were found injured at an apartment complex on the west side of Leduc Friday afternoon, after police were called to investigate a report of shots possibly being fired.

In a news release, RCMP said they responded to the complex at 105 Westhaven Drive at 2:08 p.m. Police and paramedics found two men who suffered “what appear to be non life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

A police scene at an apartment complex at 105 Westhaven Drive in Leduc, Alta. on Friday, July 17, 2020. Courtesy: Jay Lucey

RCMP said there’s a significant police presence at the scene as they try to identify a suspect or suspects and conduct a physical search of the area.

“The general public is asked to avoid the area to allow the RCMP room to work and manage this situation,” police said.

“This is not believed to be a random incident.” Tweet This

