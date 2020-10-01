London’s fall Dream Lottery launches with online home tours, 5 grand prizes

Send this page to someone via email

The fall edition of the Dream Lottery is launching with five grand prize options for the eventual winner to choose from.

The popular lottery raises money for St. Joseph’s Health Care London, London Health Sciences Centre, and the Children’s Hospital at LHSC, which provide specialized care for patients throughout southwestern Ontario and has brought in almost $42 million since 1996.

This year, the fall lottery is offering two fully-furnished dream homes, two prize packages and $1 million as the five grand prize options.

The homes are in Kilworth and London. The $1.25-million Kilworth home is a 2,335-square-foot bungalow by Vranic Homes Inc. while the 5,285-square-foot home in London’s Silverleaf community, valued at $1.425 million, is from Bridlewood Homes.

The packages include the Lifetime of Adventures option, which includes gift certificates from Precision Powersports, Hiemstra Trailer Sales Ltd., Courtesy Ford and Xtreme Marine, along with $750,000 in cash. The other package, the Backyard Makeover option, includes $750,000 cash and a gift certificate from TLC Landscaping Design + Pools. Both are valued at $1.03 million.

In addition to the five options for the grand prize winner, the lottery also includes other prizes like cars, getaways within the province and the 50/50 with a guaranteed payout of at least $250,000. There’s also the new Making a Difference Calendar with daily prizes in February, March and April 2021.

Much like the spring edition, which was the first held amid the pandemic, the fall Dream lottery has also cancelled in-person home tours but is instead offering online tours through its website.

More information on the lottery and on how to get tickets can be found online.

The grand prize and 50/50 draws are scheduled for Jan. 7, 2021 but if tickets sell out early, winners will be announced in December.

One of the grand prize options is this dream home at 20 Edgeview Cres. inKilworth, Ont. Andrew Graham/Global News

