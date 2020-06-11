Dream Lottery unveils luxury prizes amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The lucky winner of the latest edition of the Dream Lottery in support of London’s hospitals will be able to choose one of three options: The luxury home in London, a beach club home in Port Stanley or $1M in cash.

Dream Lottery officials unveiled the 4,114 sq. ft. luxury home Thursday at 3536 Grand Oak Crossing with a total value of $1.6M.

However, in-person viewings of the home will not be scheduled due to COVID-19. Instead, officials are encouraging you to check out a virtual tour of the south London home.

Kitchen in Dream Lottery 4,114 sq. ft. luxury home at 3536 Grand Oak Crossing with a total value of $1.6M. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

“It’s yet another opportunity to showcase some wonderful homes all be it online and an opportunity for the community to come together and support our hospitals,”John MacFarlane, President & CEO, London Health Sciences Foundation

MacFarlane said the great things about the lottery is all fo the funds stay in the London region.

All the proceeds from the Dream Lottery go right back into the community to support local hospitals. John MacFarlane, President and CEO, London Health Sciences Foundation says since 1996 they have raised nearly $39-million to support London hospitals @AM980News #dreamhome pic.twitter.com/7oa1bOoUja — Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) June 11, 2020

Proceeds from the Dream Lottery support the London Health Sciences Centre, Children’s Hospital at LHSC and St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

“Dream Lottery has allowed London’s regional hospitals to be state-of-the-art, benefitting all patients” said Scott Fortnum, President and CEO of Children’s Health Foundation.

“With COVID-19 threatening health care, it is imperative, now more than ever, that the community continue to support the work taking place at our hospitals.”

The Dream Lottery has raised $39M since 1996 in support of London hospitals. Officials said the funds help provide specialized patient care, equipment and research for more than 1.9 million patient visits a year.

The grand prize and 50/50 winners’ announcement is scheduled for Sept. 17

For a complete list of prizes and ticket information go to dreamitwinit.ca.